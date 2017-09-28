President has mix-up in latest tirade vs ‘2’

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Oops.

President Duterte has mistakenly referred to ABS-CBN Corp. big boss Gabby Lopez as actor Gabby Concepcion during his latest rant against the television network.

In the mix-up, the President accused Concepcion of being greedy when he spoke about the TV station’s refusal to air his political ads despite his payment.



“Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p*tang i** ka. Eh totoo man. Eh sus,” he said during the 120th anniversary of the Department of Justice at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City last Tuesday night.

The President rectified the mix-up and threatened to slap estafa charges against Lopez for taking his money without airing his campaign ad during the last presidential elections.

“Makinig ka, Gabby Lopez – nag-place ako ng advertisement. Tinanggap ninyo ‘yung pera kong two million para kasi wala akong advertisement,” he said. “Tanggap nang tanggap kasi kayo ng pera in the name of greed.”

“Tanggap ng pera tapos kung makasalita kayo pati ‘yung Inquirer, kaming mga – kung babuyin ninyo kaming mga taga-gobyerno. You picture us to be the corrupt o ano. Excuse me. Unfortunately, hindi ako ganun. I would not have survived,” he said.

He also complained that the TV network chose to air the controversial ad of Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV featuring children to discredit him in the polls.

“Despite the fact that we were placed way ahead, pinalabas ninyo despite of a court injunction na ‘wag because Trillanes was using little children na – which is not really allowed by law,” he said.

“Common sense should have warned you that talagang there was a violation of the law.”

