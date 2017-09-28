NCAA: SBC seeks 2nd ‘bonus’

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – LSGH vs Malayan (Jrs.)

2 p.m. – CSB vs Mapua (Srs.)

4 p.m. – San Beda vs Arellano (Srs.)

6 p.m. – San Beda vs Arellano (Jrs.)

Defending champion San Beda guns for the second twice-to-beat semifinal incentive even as Arellano seeks to keep its semis hope alive when they battle today in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The 4 p.m. showdown at The Arena in San Juan City is also a rematch of last year’s championship game where the Red Lions swept the best-of-three finals series.



But a second straight title clash between the two teams looks dim with the Chiefs lagging behind in team standings at No. 7 with a woeful 5-8 card.

Unless they win their next five games, there’s still a possibility that two would meet in the Final Four.

The Red Lions, on the other hand, are on a roll, having won their last 11 games for a second-best 12-1 mark.

The Lyceum Pirates are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semis following an 86-74 win over the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals last Tuesday that gave them a 14-0 mark.

With a much deeper bench, the Red Lions are favored to repeat their 95-70 win over the Chiefs last month.

Out to lead San Beda its 13th win are Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon, who average a combined 25 points and eight assists per game.

Meanwhile, league doormats Mapua and College of St. Benilde clash at 2 p.m.

The Cardinals ache to end their morale-shattering 11-game skid at 1-12, while the Blazers hope to bounce back from a 73-61 defeat against San Sebastian that put them at 3-10.

