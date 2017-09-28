Tigers tame Lions

Games Saturday

(The Arena, San Juan City

8 a.m. – CSB vs UST (men’s)

10 a.m. – Ateneo vs NU (men’s)

1 p.m. – Arellano vs UP (women’s)

4 p.m. – CSB vs TIP (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – NU vs Ateneo (women’s)

University of Santo Tomas survived an error-prone game and turned back San Beda, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Tigers still pulled it off despite committing 42 errors to hike their win-loss tally to 3-3 and breathe life to their semifinal campaign.



Joshua Umandal paced the España-based spikers by unloading 13 kills to finish with 17 points while Arnold Bautista had four aces for 16 points to hand the Lions their fourth defeat in six games.

With the two semifinal seats already taken by defending two-time champion Ateneo and Far Eastern University, the race for the two remaining tickets are expected to heat up this weekend.

Aside from the Tigers, still in semis hunt are NU (3-2), San Beda (2-4) and La Salle, which absorbed a 25-22, 22-25, 27-25, 25-23 loss to also-ran University of the Philippines.

Despite their flaws, UST produced 55 attacks and had more blocks, 9-4, and service aces, 10-4.

John Mark Millete pumped in 20 points built on 14 hits, five blocks and one ace for the Maroons, who finished the conference with a 2-5 card.

La Salle ended their campaign on a losing note despite the 24 points of Mark Woo.

