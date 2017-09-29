Davao mayor welcomes probe

By: Yas Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio yesterday said she welcomes the investigation by the office of the Ombudsman on her bank accounts.

This, as the city mayor, alongside his brothers Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Sebastian Duterte, is currently the subject of an investigation of the Office of the Ombudsman for their wealth.



“I welcome it so that we can finally answer all accusations in the proper venue,” Mayor Duterte said in a message released to reporters in the afternoon.

The complaint was based on the report submitted by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on the alleged illegal wealth of the family.

Trillanes had also requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council to determine the nature of the wealth of the Dutertes, especially that of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Ombudsman found the complaint sufficient and are now poring through the accounts of President Duterte and his children, including President Duterte’s common-law-wife Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica.

