Global-Cebu, Singapore club in 2-2 standoff

Global-Cebu conceded a late goal in stoppage time and settled for a 2-2 draw with Hougang United Wednesday in the first leg of the Singapore Cup semifinals at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
Fabian Kwok scored the equalizer in the 85th minute as Hougang denied the Philippines Football League side the chance of gaining an inside track at making the finals of Singapore’s annual cup competition for the first time.
Darryl Roberts produced two goals for Global, which took the lead after allowing Hougang to net the opener in the first half.
Global hopes to score a victory tomorrow night in the return match at Hougang Stadium. No Filipino club has reached the finals of the Singapore Cup.
“I want to be in the final again. I want to be the first Singaporean coach to lead a Philippines team into the final of the Singapore Cup, so there is history to be made,” said Global’s Singaporean coach Akwar Nawas as quoted by the S.League’s official site. Nawas steered Tampines Rovers to last year’s final.
Delwinder Singh gave Hougang a 1-0 lead in the 28th but Roberts scored off a through ball by Paolo Salenga in the 33rd to level the count.
Roberts put Global 2-1 up in the 68th, scoring a rebound after attempting a header. Global had chances to seal the win, but a defensive lapse gave Kwok the chance to tie the score.