Pageant updates

1 SHARES Share Tweet

WHO KNOWS? – Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas gives updates on the various pageants outside the major ones (Bb. Pilipinas, Mutya, Miss World, Miss Earth). The contestants of the pageants enumerated by Mel might just end up joining the majors. Or winning. Who knows?



•

MISS PHILIPPINE ISLANDS – The 24 official candidates of the inaugural Miss Philippine Islands were presented recently to members of the press held at Venezia Tower on Timog, Quezon City.

Sammie Anne Legaspi of Ilocos Sur bagged the Darling of the Press award.

The winners will represent the country in three international pageants, namely: Miss Glory of the Universe, World Bikini Model, and Miss Lumiere International Award.

Coronation night will be held this October.

•

MISS SCUBA PHILIPPINES 2017 – The 15 ocean ambassadors of Miss Scuba Philippines 2017 were presented to the media last Sept. 14 at Belmont Luxury Hotel in Pasay City.

Sherlyn Legaspi Doloriel of Misamis Oriental was named Darling of the Press.

Cindy Madduma, the first Filipina to win the title of Miss Scuba International in 2015 is the new national director of Miss Scuba Philippines.

Finals will be held on Oct. 10 at The Plaza, Resorts World Manila.

•

JEWEL OF THE PHILIPPINES – Jewel of the Philippines 2017’s 20 official candidates were presented to the media last Sept. 19 at Madison 101 Hotel in New Manila, Quezon City.

Voted Darling of the Press was Achelle Joy Medrano of Lipa City, Batangas.

Coronation Night will be held on Oct. 7 at UP GT Toyota Auditorium in Diliman Quezon, City.

•

MISTERS OF FILIPINAS – The 24 official candidates of Misters of Filipinas 2017 were formally presented to the members of the media at Matrix Creation Events Venue in Quezon City.

Carlo Pasion of Laoag City took home the Media’s Choice Award.

Coronation night will be held on Sept. 30 at One Esplanade, MOA Complex.

Related

comments