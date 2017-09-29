Pinoy defends title in Belfast

Jerwin Ancajas resumes his globe-trotting ways when he defends the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown for the third time against unbeaten puncher Jamie Conlan of Northern Ireland on Nov. 18 in Belfast.



Ancajas, 25, last defended the IBF 115-lb title with a seventh-round knockout of Teiru Nikoshita of Japan on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight war before more than 51,000 fans in Brisbane last July.

In January, Ancajas (27-1-1 with 18 KOs) stopped Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico also in the seventh stanza in Macau after winning the title in Manila when he beat McJoe Arroyo of Puerto Rico.

Ranked fifth by the IBF, Conlan (19-0 with 11 KOs), 30, is known for his rugged ways on top of the ring and relentless two-fisted assault that he is sometimes called ‘The Mexican.’

