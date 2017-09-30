Ancajas: Conlan is the real deal

On Nov. 18 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas is facing someone any fighter respect and sometimes even fear the most: strong and skillful.



In fact, Ancajas acknowledges what Jamie Conlan is capable of.

“Hindi lang sya magaling kundi malakas din,” Ancajas said yesterday from China, where he is providing morale support to stablemate Mark Anthony Barriga, who was set to see action last night.

But Ancajas (27-1-1 win-loss-draw with 18 KOs), who risks his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight crown for the third time, swears he has to be in top shape against the undefeated Conlan (19-0-0 slate with 11 KOs).

