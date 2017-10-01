Bike rider, pal killed in crash

By: Alexandria Denise San Juan

Two men died on the spot when the motorcycle they were riding lost balance and hit a concrete pavement in Quezon City Friday night.

Quezon City Police District Traffic Enforcement Unit chief PSupt. Cipriano Galandia identified the rider as Reynante de Guzman, 34, and his backrider Anthony Valencia, 36.



Galandia said that the two were speeding along Del Monte Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

However, upon making a left turn at corner Judge Juan Luna Street, De Guzman lost control and hit the gutter.

The two men, due to the impact, thrown off the motorcycle causing their heads to hit the concrete wall.

De Guzman and Valencia died on the spot as responding rescuers from the Bureau of Fire Protection said that they already had no pulse and breath.

The two succumbed to severe head injuries as they were not wearing protective helmets.

