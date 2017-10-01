Election period for village polls on

By: Leslie Ann G. Aquino

The election period of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 23 starts today.

The Commission on Elections has reminded the public of election-related prohibitions which include the gun ban.

Prohibited acts in the election period from October 1 to 30 are the alteration of the territory of a precinct or establishment of a new precinct; the carrying, bearing, and transport of forearms and other deadly weapons, unless authorized by the Comelec; the use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates unless authorized by the Comelec; coercing, threatening, intimidating, or terrorizing any election official or employee in the performance of his election functions or duties;



The transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, including public school teachers; and organizing or maintaining reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces and suspension of any elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officials.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said violations of these constitute an election offense which carries a punishment of one to six years imprisonment, disqualification from holding public office, and deprivation of the right to suffrage.

