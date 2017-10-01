Guard nabbed for rape try on college student

By ANALOU DE VERA, With a report from Kate Javier

A security guard was arrested after he allegedly stabbed and tried to sexually assault a 19-year-old college student inside the latter’s dormitory in Sampaloc, Manila early Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Dale Perez, 21, is now under the custody of Manila Police District (MPD) Station 4.



Initial investigation showed that the incident happened inside the room of the victim, whose identity was witheld, in a dormitory along R. Papa Street, Barangay 395, Zone 57, Sampaloc district.

Investigators said that Perez went inside the room of the female student around 1:30 a.m. and attempted to rape her.

The student reportedly fought back causing Perez to stab her in the neck using a kitchen knife. Perez, meanwhile, sustained scratches in the body, police said.

A closed circuit television footage showed that Perez was seen descending from a staircase without any upper garment.

Police said that the victim may have left her door open prompting Perez to enter her room. The suspect was arrested after the police conducted a follow-up operation.

It was learned that Perez has been working at the dormitory for three months already.

The victim is now recuperating at the Mary Chiles Hospital, investigators said.

Cases of attempted homicide and attempted rape is now being readied against Perez.

Meantime, a 17-year-old student is now in critical condition after he was stabbed and mauled by five teenagers on his way home in Caloocan City Thursday night.

Police Officer 1 Francis Ellamil, case investigator, identified the student as John Rey Nullas, 17, of Baltazar Street, 10th Avenue, Barangay 69, Caloocan City.

The suspects were identified as Christopher Araneta, 19; Eldride Evangelista, 19; Jhunery Velasco, 19; and two other minors aged 15 and 13. They were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

