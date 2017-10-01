Piolo Pascual admits courting Toni Gonzaga in the past

ACTOR Piolo Pascual has admitted courting Toni Gonzaga-Soriano in the past but it did not prosper.

“I’ve seen her evolved. Naudlot eh. Hindi pa sya ready nun eh. It’s very open naman,” said Pascual when asked if he really courted Gonzaga before during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Pascual and Gonzaga are the stars of the latest movie “Last Night.”

Asked to give a glimpse of the movie, Pascual said: “Pareho silang may conflict sa buhay. Nagkataon nagkatagpo sila at pinagdesisyunan nila na magsama for that last night. ‘Last Night’ is very complex.

“Even kami po ni Tin (Toni Gonzaga), hindi namin alam ang magiging ending until we shoot on the last day. We shot chronologically,” the actor said.

Written by actress Bela Padilla, the reunion movie of Pascual and Gonzaga is directed by Joyce Bernal.

In 2014, Pascual and Gonzaga appeared in the blockbuster movie “Starting Over Again” which earned more than P400 million in domestic gross.

Facing the “golden mirror,” the 40-year-old actor said that he still wanted to get married soon.

Sought to give an advice to the man in the mirror prior to marriage, Pascual said: “Siguraduhin mo lang na sigurado ka dahil ‘yun na ‘yun.”

Pascual describes himself aa “mapogi.”

He also calls himself “mabait” as a friend.

“Mabait pero pagnasaling, ‘yun ang pinakamahirap. It’s easy to gain trust pero once na ma-break mo ‘yun, yung ang pinakamahirap mabalik. ‘Yun ang bilang kaibigan siguro,” Pascual said.

He also describes himself as inconsistent as a lover. “Minsan wala sa lugar, minsan hindi consistent.”

Pascual said that he is not bothered when people call him sexy.

“Wala po ok naman eh. Lakasan lang ng loob. Kung ano man po ang kapangitan ko, tinatanggap ko ‘yun,” he added.

