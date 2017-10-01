Repel toxic people

By: Marilyn C. Arayata

Dear young people, if there is one important thing you ought to remember in this world: beware of people who label themselves as your brothers and sisters but actually wear a cloak of deception. Real, caring people protect your rights, your safety, your comfort, and your feelings. They respect your freedom to choose and your right to decide for yourself. They don’t force you to do anything that needs to be kept secret. They don’t intentionally do and say anything to hurt you physically and emotionally.



A brother/sister is your equal. Like a friend, he/she is the first person to protect you and defend you even before an enemy strikes. Your identity as an individual, your choice of clothes, goods, hairstyle, work, and all your

decisions are yours – and must be respected. Beware of people who see you as their puppet and hide their motive by calling you “Bro” or “Sis” and showing you a few good gestures occasionally to complete their script!

You are free to associate with good people and to avoid the company of those who prevent your growth and curtail your freedom. “Toxic relationships are dangerous to your health; they will literally kill you. Stress shortens your lifespan…. There is an undeniable mind-body connection,” says Bryant McGill. If you become a better version of yourself because of a few people, seek their company. If you find yourself always hurt, afraid, and defensive in their company, it is wise to walk away from them.

They will tell you that you won’t make it without them. They will call you names when you cut the ties. Who cares about their lies?

Take care of yourself. Attract encouraging people. Repel toxic ones!

