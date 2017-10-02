Global becomes first PH team to reach Singapore Cup final

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
Global-Cebu became the first Filipino club to reach the final of the Singapore Cup after edging Hougang United, 2-1, to win their semifinal duel 4-3 on aggregate Saturday night at the Hougang Stadium.
Trinidadian forward Darryl Roberts scored twice, including the winner in the 72nd minute off Patrick Deyto’s goal kick to help Global secure a place in the title match for first time since making its Singapore Cup debut in 2013.
The crack Philippines Football League side, coached by Singaporean Akbar Nawas, will face defending two-time champion Albirex Niigata in the final on a date to be determined later for a chance to become just the second foreign team to win the annual cup competition.
Thailand’s Bangkok Glass was the first international team to capture the Singapore-based tourney in 2010.
Albirex Niigata, a Jurong-based club composed of Japanese players, crushed Home United 5-2 on aggregate to reach the final for the third straight year.
Roberts accounted for all of the goals Global scored in the semis, likewise finding the net twice in the 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s first leg at the Jalan Besar Stadium.
He put Global in front 13 minutes into the return match, but was cancelled out by a Pablo Aracil equalizer for Hougang in the 39th.
Deyto made several key saves that kept the score tied, then his goal kick allowed Roberts to head home to go-ahead score off Hougang keeper Khairulhin Khalid and two defenders. (Jonas Terrado)