Griffins try to bounce back vs Gold Gears

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today (Olivarez College gym)

12 noon – Diliman vs Lyceum-Batangas

2 p.m. – BulSU vs CdSL

Colegio de San Lorenzo tries to bounce back while fellow top contender Diliman College aims to sustain its roll when they take on separate rivals today in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The Griffins, smarting from an 82-76 loss inflicted by defending champion Centro Escolar University Scorpions last Monday, clash with the slumping Gold Gears of Bulacan State University in their 2 p.m. showdown.

A victory over BulSU, which has lost its last four games, will enable CdSL to stay hot on the heels of pacesetting CEU, firm up its hold of second spot and finish its first-round campaign on a high note.

“We learned in a painful way against CEU that we still have plenty of room for improvement. I’m hoping that my players realized what they failed to do last time and put to good use whatever lesson they gained,” admitted CdSL coach Boni Garcia.

In the other game, the Blue Dragons try to extend their winning run to three against the struggling Lyceum-Batangas Pirates at 12 noon.

With Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite expected to dominate the smaller and all-Filipino Lyceum-Batangas frontline, Diliman College is in for a relatively easy outing.

But Blue Dragons coach Rensy Bajar is not letting their guards down.

“We cannot take them lightly. We should play with the same intensity that we are showing when we’re going up against the league’s heavyweights,” Bajar said.

The Gold Gears, led by reigning league Most Valuable Player Dominck Fajardo and import David Adebola, must play with a collective sense of urgency if they intend to keep themselves in the hunt for playoff berths. (Jerome Lagunzad)

Related

comments