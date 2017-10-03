Aiko’s ‘Balatkayo’ on and off camera

OFFCAM – Aiko Melendez assures friends from the press that her reconciliation with Ara Mina is no “Balatkayo” – put on, fake. They were not on speaking terms for 16 long years, but at the wake of the father of entertainment writer Rommel Placente, Aiko approached Ara and greeted her warmly. There were awkward moments for a while, but soon they were embracing each other, “Wala nang usapan sa mga nakaraan.”



Aiko explains mutual friends in the past tried to patch them up but she felt “Di pa panahon. Kung pumayag ako noon ‘yun ang balatkayo, parang napilitan lang.”

The “nakaraan” Aiko was referring to involved two men in their lives: Jomari Yllana (her ex- husband) and Patrick Meneses (with whom Ara has a daughter). But no use digging up old issues. What matters is Aiko and Ara are in good terms and plan to have a long talk one of these days, “tsikahan lang.”

ONCAM – Now, Aiko admits she has “Balatkayo” in her current starrer titled…well “Balatkayo.” She plays an OFW worker in Dubai who appears to be happy and content, but she has issues she’s trying to hide. Her life is one big “Balatkayo.”

“Ang daming leksyon sa buhay na matututunan sa pelikula namin,” sighs Aiko.

“Namin” refers to director Neal Tan and writer Jason Paul Laxamana and co-actors Polo Ravales, Nathalie Hart, Rico Barrera, and newcomer James Robert, who plays Aiko’s son.

Line producer Dennis Evangelista reveals “May pasabog si James Robert na involved siya sa sex video scandal…at may frontal nudity. Very daring din sina Polo at Nathalie.”

“Balatkayo” is produced by Ms. Baby Go and distributed by Regal starting October 11.

TWO KIDS – Aiko Melendez has two kids:

Andrei, 19. Father is Jomari Yllana. The boy is in first year college at Letran and has joined showbiz. He stopped schooling though and plans to take up aeronautics engineering in another school.

Marthena, 11, father is Martin Jickain. Enrolled at Poveda.

Aiko’s marriage to Jomari and Martin had been annulled. “Pero wala akong lovelife ngayon. Pahinga muna ang puso.”

Asked if the fathers support their children, Aiko said, “Hati kami ni Martin sa pag-aaral ni Marthena sa Poveda.” She adds she’s in very good terms with Martin and his new wife. “May dalawa na silang baby.”

And Jomari? Aiko paused for a while then smiled, “Nagbibigay kung minsan.”

