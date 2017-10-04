AIMAG winners set to get bonus

The 30 medalists in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), led by Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez of Jiu Jitsu, are set to receive their respective cash incentives from the government this month.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez said yesterday that they are preparing the necessary documents that will be submitted this week to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).



“We’re starting to process everything that is needed,” said Ramirez in a press briefing yesterday at the PSC Athletes’ Hall at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Vito Cruz, Manila.

Ramirez said that the possible date for cash distribution is either Oct. 16 or 17.

Ochoa, a three-time world champion in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), won in the -45kg weight category while Ramirez ruled the -55kg in the last AIMAG in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Under RA 10699 – or the amended Sports Incentives Act – Ochoa and Ramirez are slated to receive R2 million from the government.

