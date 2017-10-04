Hanz Cua debuts on Kapamilya teleserye

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ASIA’S youngest feng shui master Hanz Cua debuts on television as he appears on the afternoon series “Wildflower” on ABS CBN.



“Hindi naman ako kinabahan. Masaya at normal lang din,” said Cua when asked about the recurring role on the afternoon drama topbilled by Maja Salvador.

Cua said that he has shot scenes with actors Tirso Cruz III, Aiko Melendez, and Wendell Ramos.

The feng shui expert admitted that it was really his dream to become an actor when he was younger.

These days, Cua can be seen regularly on the daily morning program “Umagang Kay Ganda” on ABS CBN.

“More to come. Magiging artista na din ako hahahaha masaya po,” Cua added.

Cua has just arrived from a feng shui tour in the US.

Related

comments