Lightning kills 2 in Sarangani

By: Lady Nicor

Two persons died while three others were hurt after they were hit by a bolt of lightning Monday afternoon in Sitio Lambugad, Barangay Tamban, Malungon, Sarangani Province.

The casualties were identified as Edgar Kong, 45, and Ariel Diagan, 22.



Based on the investigation conducted by Malungon Police, the five were struck around 2 p.m. amid heavy rain while playing billiards.

Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council rushed them to the Malungon Municipal Hospital but both Long and Diagan were declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Two of their companions, Benjon Pandamon, 15, and Kinte Kapitan, 21, are still at the hospital as of this writing, with the former complaining of hearing loss.

Another victim, Abnel Bansil, was already sent home.

Supposedly, it was the first time such an incident happened in the area.

