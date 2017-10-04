Men’s ‘joyful playmates’

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Rica,

Are there toys for men that they can use when they don’t have partners? I’ve been single for so long and I’m not the “casual” type. I do play by myself but I want to spice it up. Can you recommend toys?



Playful Boy

Hi Playful Boy,

It seems like that you’ve been getting so used to the sensations of your own hand at mukhang nagsasawa ka na sa palad mo that you want to spice your “me time” up. Well, if that’s the case there are a lot of options for you!

There are a number of toys specifically marketed for men, but men can also use toys that are made for women. Make your imagination run free, and you’ll find something out there that can be your joyful playmate.

Sleeves and Strokers: these toys have silicone or other rubber-like material inside that mimics the sensations of the penis during penetration. Ever heard of the Fleshlight? That’s how it works. Just a little tip: Use a lot of lubrication to increase stimulation and reduce friction.

C**k Rings: These rings are designed to hold blood in your manhood to make it feel harder and a little bit bigger for a given period of time. If you want, you can also wear it around your two hanging boys to delay ejaculation and, of course, prolong pleasure. They come in different materials and sizes, some even vibrate! So choose what works for you!

Prostate stimulators: Have you heard of the male “G-spot?” That’s the spot that stimulates the prostate. A lot of men report experiencing extreme pleasure when this spot is stimulated. Toys such as dildos, beads, butt-plugs work well to stimulate your prostate. Again, if you’re going to do it from behind, use a lot of lube!

Pumps: Penis pumps work like the rings. They trap blood and make your boytoy feel harder and slightly bigger. They work like a vacuum where it sucks blood and engorges your penis. Some men say that the suction itself is pleasurable for them!

Fetish toys: Nipple clamps, electric stimulation toys, cages, lubes to heighten pleasure, .. you can find a lot that you can use in and out of the house. All you need is to have your creative juices flowing (before any other juice) and an open mind for experimentation!

These toys come in different forms, materials, price ranges. If you’re too busy to go to a physical shop, I recommend going to http://shopilya.com. They’ll take care of your needs and make sure you have fun throughout the process! #takeitfromthesexymind

