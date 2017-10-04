Newbie actor has a degree in film criticism

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

NAKAPAG-ADJUST na raw sa kanyang first time na umarte sa teleserye ang TV commercial model na si Enrico Cuenca.

Kahit na nakagawa na siya ng maraming TV commercials, tumatak sa isipan ng marami ang paglabas niya sa viral TVC ng Jollibee na “Crush” kunsaan kasama niya ang Kapuso actress na si Ash Ortega.



Ngayon ay magkasama pa sila ngayon sa GMA telefantasya na “Super Ma’am.”

“When they asked me if I want to do the show, I said, ‘Why not? I’ll give it a try.’

“May background naman tayo in acting because of the TV commercials I did in the past. But I still want to learn more from acting.

“Now, I’m really getting the hang of it by being part of Super Ma’am,” ngiti pa niya.

Noong story conference pa lang ng ‘Super Ma’am’ last May, heto ang pinost ni Enrico sa kanyang Instagram account.

“Sometimes I gotta pinch myself to see if this is all real. So honored to be part of this new show alongside this awesome cast and crew. Thankful and twice humbled that I’ve been given the opportunity to do what I love and fulfill a dream a ten year-old me never let go. Striving for great things with #thegoodteacher. My floating head thanks GMA, Artist Center, and to everyone of you who have supported me this far.”

Enrico is 22 years old at tapos siya ng film criticism and production management mula sa California State University.

Isa siya sa mga models na mina-manage ng Mercator ni Jonas Gaffud.

Sa “Super Ma’am,” Enrico plays Jake, ang cute na math teacher at magkaka-crush sa kanya ang student na si Kristy played by Ash Ortega.

“I am learning a lot and Ash has been very helpful.

“Almost all my scenes are with her kaya hindi ako worried because I know that Ash is there to help me out,” pagtapos pa ni Enrico.

Magkasama rin sila ni Ash sa horror film ni Jose Javier Reyes na “Spirit of the Glass 2: The Haunted.”

Related

comments