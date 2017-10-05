NCAA: Chiefs in must win vs Blazers

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Arellano vs LSGH (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Arellano vs CSB (Srs)

4 p.m. – Mapua vs Perpetual (Srs)

6 p.m. – Malayan vs Perpetual (Jrs)

Arellano tries to keep its flickering Final Four hopes alive when it clashes with also-ran College of St. Benilde today in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Chiefs, who lost to the San Beda Red Lions in last year’s title series, must win their last four games to have a chance of earning a playoff for the fourth and last semis berths.



Unbeaten Lyceum (15-0) and reigning titlist San Beda have already clinched the first two semis berths, including the twice-to-beat incentives.

With its 9-6 record, Jose Rizal University is almost certain of clinching the third semis slot.

Also in the hunt for a semis berth are San Sebastian (7-7), Letran (8-7), and Emilio Aguinaldo College (6-9).

Match against St. Benilde is at 2 p.m. with Arellano out to tie EAC for 6th place.

Arellano coach Jerry Codiñera knows the importance of their match with the Blazers he challenged his boys to take the game as a do-or-die match.

Expected to lead the Chiefs are Kent Salado, Lervin Flores, Michael Cañete and Allen Enriquez.

Though they are already out of the semis picture, the Blazers are eager to play the spoilers’ role.

The Blazers have dropped tom a 3-12 card following a 90-77 defeat over JRU two days ago.

In the other pairing, Mapua tries to follow up its inspiring 79-69 win over St. Benilde last week when it battles University of Perpetual Help at 4 p.m.

