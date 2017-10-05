DENR boss confirmed

By: Mario B. Casayuran

The Commission on Appointments yesterday confirmed the appointment of retired Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Roy A. Cimatu as Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary.



The bicameral CA also confirmed the appointment of Leopoldo Roperto Waay Valderosa Jr. as commissioner of the Civil Service Commission for a term ending Feb. 2, 2020 vice Commissioner Nieves L. Osorio.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, CA chairman, banged the gavel to signify Cimatu’s confirmation based on the favorable recommendation of Sen. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao, chairman of the CA Environment and Natural Resources Committee. The voting among the 15 members present was unanimous.

Pacquiao said Cimatu, whose appointment was deferred for two weeks, is the best man to head the DENR, he is a lover of the environment, and has enjoyed the confidence of former Presidents Gloria M. Arroyo and Benigno S. Aquino III and President Duterte.

