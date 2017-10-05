Pinoy keglers on right track

The accomplishment of the bowling national team in the recent 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) was an indication that the sport is on the right track when it comes to international competitions.

Former world champion Paeng Nepomuceno, now the overall head coach of the national team, said the two silver medals bowling produced in the AIMAG was a good starting point to prepare the keglers for two international tournaments this year.



“Now our focus is on the world stage because we’re back playing in the worlds,” Nepomuceno said.

Jo-Mar Jumapao and Krizziah Tabora, the reigning men’s and women’s national champions, will represent the Philippines in the Bowling World Cup on Nov. 4 to 12 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

After that, the two will join other members of the national team as the country competes in the prestigious Bowling World Championships slated Nov. 24 to Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the 60-year-old Nepomuceno, the men’s and women’s national team earned spots in the world championships following an impressive stint in the recent Asian Zonal qualifier in Hong Kong.

Also with Jumapao in the men’s team are Kenneth Chua, Anton Jose Alcazaren and Ivan Dominic Malig, while Tabora will team up Marie Alexis Sy, Marian Lara Posadas and Maria Liza del Rosario in the women’s side.

Events on tap in the world championships are the men’s and women’s singles, doubles, three-man and four-man teams.

There will also be a mixed event in the tournament where the Philippines last competed in 2006 with Engelberto “Biboy” Rivera winning the singles title.

In the last AIMAG, the 25-year-old Chua earned a silver medal in the singles competition, while the women’s squad claimed a silver medal after finishing second behind reigning world champion South Korea.

Lessons were learned in the AIMAG in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan and Nepomuceno plans to bring their training to another level to gain positive results.

