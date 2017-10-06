PNP: PH crime volume down

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Crime volume across the country has been reduced to seven percent in the first eight months of the ear compared to the same period last year, the Philippine National Police disclosed yesterday.



From 393,150 from January to August last year, police recorded a crime volume of 364,915 in the first eight months this year or a reduction of 7.18 percent.

Director Augusto Marquez, head of the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management, said index crime volume nationwide decreased by 21.38 percent to 20,675 from January to August 2017 compared to the same period last year.

The PNP classifies index crimes as carnapping, cattle rustling, murder, homicide, physical injury, homicide, theft, robbery, and rape.

The National Capital Region index crime volume in the first eight months of this year went down to 12,631 from 15,027 in the same period last year.

