3 dead, 44 hurt as water tank bursts in Bulacan

By FREDDIE C. VELEZ

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE CITY, Bulacan – Three persons died while 44 others were injured when a water tank at Carriedo Street, Barangay Muzon collapsed following what has been described as an explosion early morning yesterday.

San Jose del Monte Mayor Arthur Robes said a one-year-old child, a 50-year-old police volunteer and a 22-year-old woman were among those who died when the 13-meter tank, containing at least 2,000 cubic meters of water, burst and washed out at least 60 houses near the area.



Robes added the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.

Engineer Loreto Limcolioc, general manager of the San Jose Del Monte water district, said they are still clueless on what caused the explosion.

He added the 7-year old structure was regularly maintained.

Roads from Barangay Muzon heading to Marilao, Bulacan were closed due to the incident.

Robes adds a Task Force has already been formed and is composed of members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local governments agencies concerned.

The TF’s objective is to determine whether the tank collapsed due to its structural design or too much water pressure.

