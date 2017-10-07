Las Pinas, ‘Manda’ beat rivals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow

(San Andres Sports Complex)

9 a.m. – San Juan vs. Valenzuela

10:30 a.m. – Navotas vs. Marikina

12:00 p.m. – Manila vs. Quezon City

1:30 p.m. – Taguig vs. Pateros

Las Piñas and Mandaluyong kept their share of the lead in the South Division by downing their respective rivals even as 16-and-under champion Marikina gained a piece of the North Division lead in the recent 2017 Metro Basketball Tournament (MBT) seniors competition.



The Home Defenders of head coach Jonas Kintanar racked up two win the past week, beating Pateros 79-74 last Sunday at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in Taguig then subdued Makati 96-87 four days later at the Paranaque Sports and Social Hall to hike its record to 4-0, the same win-loss mark of Mandaluyong which also made it four in a row with a 78-56 rout of host Taguig last Sunday.

The is being organized by the Metro Manila Sports Fest under the auspices of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

With their wins, Las Piñas and Mandaluyong moved two full games ahead of their closest pursuers in the South Division, 10 days ahead of their much-awaited clash at the Hagonoy Sports Complex in this PBA-backed tourney which also has “Mobile App ng Bayan” Barangay 143 as co-presentor, Synergy 88, San Miguel Corporation, World Balance and Higer Bus as main sponsors and Spalding as official ball.

Marikina kept Valenzuela winless with a 79-66 decision last Tuesday at the Navotas Sports Complex to improve to 3-1 and gain a share of the lead with San Juan in the North Division of this 24-and-under tournament which is also supported by Excellent Noodles, Nature’s Spring Water, 1-Pacman Partylist, Hopewell Sales Corp., Gatorade, Star Bread, Frabelle Foods, Regan Industrial Sales, Inc., Glitter.ph, Alcoplus, Primadonna and Archie’s Bespoke Bar + Grill.

In other games last week, MMDA beat Paranaque 100-93 also last Sunday before the Green Berets bounced back with a 93-89 overtime decision over Pateros four days later; while Navotas also won in OT 103-96 over Caloocan.

Related

comments