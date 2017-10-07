NU, Adamson eye title clash in PVL

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. — FEU vs Adamson

6:30 p.m. — NU vs Arellano

Powerhouse National University and Adamson go for the kill against their respective semifinal rivals today as they try to arrange a titular showdown in the 2017 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Lady Bulldogs, the Group A topnotcher, are determined to come up with a strong encore to a straight-set victory over reigning NCAA champion Arellano Lady Chiefs last Monday in their return match set at 6:30 p.m.



Containing NU’s towering spiker Jaja Santiago, who fired 24 points built around 18 hits, three blocks and as many service aces in the series opener, is certainly tops on Arellano’s defensive agenda.

“My players were visibly intimidated going up against Jaja last time. I reminded them that they should just follow our gameplan and play to our strengths,” said Lady Chiefs coach Obet Javier, confident that they can live to fight another day.

Aside from stopping Santiago, Javier added that Arellano skipper Jovielyn Prado should regain her top form sooner than later after coming up with just four points the last time out, a far cry from her solid average of 15 points in the preliminary round.

Also eager to make a quick passage to the finals are the Lady Falcons,the Group B leader who are out to reassert their mastery over the depleted Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws in their 4 p.m. clash.

Despite playing without skipper Jema Galanza who’s been ruled out for the rest of the tourney due to a right ankle injury, the Lady Falcons showed they have enough firepower left after coming back from a two sets-to-one deficit to foil the Lady Tamaraws, who also played team captain Bernadeth Pons and Kyla Atienza.

Hitter Eli Soyud, a prized transferee from defending UAAP champion La Salle, has been giving Adamson a big lift on the offensive end, accounting for 18 kills, four blocks and a service ace on her latest performance.

Related

comments