Depression is real!

By: Marilyn C. Arayata

A PERSON who goes through depression would wish it were not real. What could be more miserable than feeling paralyzed and hopeless while you are still alive? You know you still exist, but you are overpowered by extreme sadness. You can’t admit it for fear that relatives and friends might not understand and say you’re crazy. You can’t say you need help because you were used to being so independent, and you certainly don’t want to be “a burden.” You isolate yourself because you dread to hear things that will make you even sadder and more pessimistic. Rising from your bed is a challenge, and you start to entertain suicidal thoughts.



An estimated 350 million people worldwide are suffering from depression, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). These people would certainly wish depression were not real because doing the usual things is a struggle. You feel like a mummy although your mind tells you that you are still alive. You know you ought to function and go on living despite the extreme disappointments, hurts, and fears – but you just can’t!

Depressed people need your help and understanding, but especially for those who managed to solve most of their problems by themselves, the mere thought of talking about it is a real struggle. They wish you would be more sensitive and tell them that you sense something is not okay, that you are willing to listen, and that you will not judge or criticize them.

Depressed people wish they could turn back the hands of time and reverse their situation. They try to hide their pain and loneliness, so the negative feelings continue to grow and engulf them. Being blind to their suffering and not helping them find a ray of hope could be likened to seeing a man who collapsed and just ignoring him.

I should know. I once struggled – and also wished depression were not real.

