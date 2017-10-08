PBA: Uytengsu eyes more active role with Alaska

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Wilfred Steven Uytengsu Jr. will have a more active role with the Alaska Aces once he steps down as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company at the end of the year.

In a statement issued by Alaska, Uytengsu is set to step down as head of the company his father Wilfred Uytengsu Sr. founded in 1972 as a joint venture between General Milling Corporation and Holland Canned Milk International B.V. – now Friesland Campina.



The young Uytengsu initially joined the company in 1984, and then became the president and CEO in 2007. He will remain, however, as Chairman of the Board of Alaska starting next year.

“After 33 years working at and leading Alaska Milk Corporation for the past 12 years, Wilfred Steven Uytengsu will be retiring as President and CEO at the end of the year,” said the Alaska statement issued Friday.

Although he is relinquishing his two positions from the company, Uytengsu’s position as board chairman will allow him to have a more active role with the team’s PBA team Alaska Aces.

Uytengsu is a regular fixture during Alaska games, and supported initiatives to improve the league, but has been a fearless critic is sharing views on several issues concerning the PBA like questionable trades of other teams in the past and decisions by the league’s Commissioner’s Office.

“He will continue to head the Alaska Aces team, as they aspire to win their 15th PBA title and beyond,” said in the statement as Alaska won 14 titles under his leadership, including a Grand Slam in 1996.

The statement mentioned though that Uytengsu will continue to be part of the Aces, his beloved team he guided to 14 PBA championships, including a Grand Slam feat back in 1996. The last time Alaska won a title was in 2013 Commissioner’s Cup.

Aside from the company’s PBA team, Uytengsu is also involved in various sports activities and programs, including the Alaska Power Camp, the Alaska Jr. NBA program and the Alaska Ironkids that aims to develop talent from the grassroots level.

A swimmer and a triathlete, he has also organized the Ironman 70.3 via his own Sunrise Events Inc.

Related

comments