Ateneo wins in badminton

Ateneo won its second straight do-or-die men’s tie as it toppled University of Santo Tomas, 3-1, while its women’s team also survived with a 3-1 victory over National University in the UAAP Season 80 badminton step-ladder semifinals yesterday.



Keoni Asuncion bested John Edgar Reyes, 21-16, 21-17, while Carlo Remo outlasted Diego Christian Yabut, 24-22, 20-22, 21-13, to put the Blue Eagles ahead at 2-0.

