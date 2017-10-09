Renowned accountant SyCip dies

Renowned iconic accountant Washington Z. SyCip, founder of the country’s No. 1 auditing and accounting firm Sycip, Gorres, Velayo, & Co. and the Asian Institute of Management, passed away Saturday night while en route to New York City. He was 96.



SGV & Co. officially announced their founder’s passing on Facebook.

“With deep sadness, the partners, principals, and staff of SGV & Co. announce the passing of SGV Founder Washington SyCip on the 7th of October 2017. Mr. SyCip went quietly while on a flight to Vancouver from Manila. He was 96-years-old,” it said.

“The SyCip family requests for some private time at this moment. Information on memorial service to follow. Please pray for the eternal repose of is soul,” SGV added.

Former Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima also announced his mentor’s death on Twitter. “Today we mourn the profound loss of a dear boss, friend, and mentor,” he said.

“I owe much of who I am to the privilege of having been under his wing. Washington SyCip was a towering pillar of the Philippine economy. For decades, he stood as an exemplar of excellence and integrity while shining the light of his sage guidance on our business community. Wash lived a very full and meaningful life. I will miss you,” Purisima said.

Insurance Commissioner Rufino H. Abad said on Facebook that SyCip’s remains are in a New York City hospital while documents are being prepared.

“He was a true statesman and served our country well!! Rest in our Lord’s peace Mr. SyCip,” Abad mourned.

Business leaders, especially in the accounting and auditing industry, also mourned SyCip’s passing.

Teresita Sy Coson, chairperson of SM Investments, said, “With sadness, we regret to inform that Mr. Washington SyCip passed away last night on his way to New York. He has been a highly valued adviser to the Board of Directors of BDO Unibank. We will always remember him for his guidance over the years.” (MB Business Section)

