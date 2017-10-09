Xian Lim on Kim: We’re still together

By: Nestor Cuartero

CROSSING BORDERS” It was deliberate, Xian Lim says, that the choice of songs in his new album crossed all borders.

“I didn’t want to stick to just one type of music. I wanted to stretch my range by trying out different genres,’’ he stated during a recent media launch.



The singer-actor’s new outing, consisting of eight tracks, swings from acoustic to ballad to a bit of jukebox, which is our version of country.

Xian says he’s not afraid to tread unknown territories in music, calling himself adventurous by nature.

For instance, he revives an April “Boy” Regino song, Honey My Love, So Sweet. Then walks away with an entirely different version of the song, says his producer Jonathan Manalo.

ARIEL RIVERA FAN: Having been a fan of Ariel Rivera’s version of “Getting To Know Each Other Too Well” back in 2011, Xian has not forgotten to include the song among his favorites. He renders a mean version of the Gerard Kenny classic in this his third album.

Unseen in the current teleserye season, Xian is doing an adult film, a sex-comedy with Coleen Garcia and Nathalie Hart. He said his relationship with Kim Chiu has not faltered and that they, in fact, are still very much together.

Kim confirmed this on another occasion when we had a chat with her, also in connection with her new album. What a coincidence, both of them noted, that their new albums are being launched within days of each other. Close.

ON A ROLL: Xian Lim is on a roll after his successful concert at The Theatre at Solaire as his latest album under Star Music entitled “Key of X” has already sold out during the singer’s album tours.

The singer-actor’s third album came three years after his sophomore album. For the album,he ventures into production work, conceptualizing and directing the music video ofhis carrier, “Getting To Know Each Other Too Well.”

Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina plays his leading lady in the video.

Getting to Know is currently invading local hit lists, already the #1 MOR chart topper and also soaring in various MYX charts.

Xian’s new album includes OPM classic, “Wala Na Bang Pag-ibig,”

“Manhid;” and the light melodic track “Download.”

