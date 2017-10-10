Bombers target third semis berth

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Malayan vs JRU (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Mapua vs JRU (Srs)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs Arellano (Srs)

6 p.m. – SSCR vs Arellano (Jrs)

Jose Rizal University targets the third Final Four berth today when it clashes with Mapua while San Sebastian tries to get back on the winning track in the 93rd NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Bombers and the Cardinals clash at 2 p.m. with the former shooting for their 11th win in 17 games while the Stags battle the Arellano Chiefs in an all-important match at 4 p.m.



A win would enable the Bombers to join the Lyceum Pirates (16-0) and defending champions San Beda Red Lions (15-1) in the semis.

Despite being the fancied team in the matchup, JRU is not taking Mapua lightly.

For one, the Cardinals are coming off back-to-back wins, including a 76-71 win over the University of Perpetual Help Altas.

The loss eliminated the Altas in the semis race.

Despite scoring an important 60-58 win over the San Sebastian Stags last Friday, JRU coach Vergel Meneses said they can’t afford to lower their guards.

“Yung composure. Yun ang kailangan naming i-improve,” said Meneses after their victory over the Stags. “Nothing to lose ang Mapua sa game na ito, so kailangan hindi kami maging complacent.”

Meneses, however, is hopeful that peppery Teytey Teodoro, burly Abdul Poutouochi, Jed Mendoza, and Ervin Grospe will deliver huge numbers once again.

Both SSC and Arellano are taking their game as a do-or-die match since a defeat would dampen their semis bids.

The Stags are toting a 7-8 mark while the Chiefs have a 5-9 card.

