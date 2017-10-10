Rody sacks 2 alleged police narco-generals

By GENALYN D. KABILING

Two police generals have been fired from their posts following an investigation into their suspected involvement in illegal drug operations.

Ordered dismissed by President Duterte were former National Capital Region Office chief Director Joel Pagdilao and former Quezon City Police District director Chief Supt. Edgardo Tinio, who have tagged as alleged narco-generals.



“In line with the President’s promise to render the nation crime and corruption free, he has dismissed from service two presidential appointees who are officials of the Philippine National Police,” presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a Palace news conference.

“A decision signed by the Executive Secretary last Thursday has found Police Chief Supt. Edgardo G. Tinio and Police Director Joel Pagdilao of the Philippine National Police administratively liable for serious neglect of duty and serious irregularity in the performance of duty, and have been duly dismissed,” he added.

Abella said evidence showed the two generals “deliberately refused, without cause, to perform their duties as police officers resulting in the proliferation of the drug trade in their areas of jurisdiction.”

Abella said he was unaware if criminal complaints will also be slapped against the two erring police officers.

The President identified Pagdilao and Tinio last July 2016 as among the policemen allegedly protecting drug personalities.

The National Police Commission later conducted a probe and found probable cause to file administrative charges against Pagdilao and Tinio due to suspected drug links. The Napolcom then submitted its recommendation to the President about the fate of the two police officers.

Pagdilao and Tinio have denied the charges.

Also dismissed from the service by the Office of the President was Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar.

Salazar, in a decision signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, was found guilty of simple and grave misconduct in connection with corruption charges.

