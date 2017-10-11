No classes in MM on Nov. 16-17

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

Metro Manila mayors have agreed to suspend classes in all public and private levels on Nov. 16 and 17 in the National Capital Region for the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) Summit.



“In support of the ASEAN Summit, we approve unanimously the suspension of classes on November 16 and 17, Thursday and Friday,” said Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista during the Metro Manila Council meeting on Tuesday.

Even if the summit ends Nov. 14, Bautista stressed the need to suspend classes so as to minimize traffic problems when summit delegates travel around the metropolis and other parts of the country for leisure.

“Many will go on vacation and will go around Metro Manila,” said Bautista.

Work in government offices will continue during the said dates.

The country will host this year’s Asean Summit of the 10-nation regional bloc where meetings of leaders and top diplomats will be held in Manila and Clark in Pampanga on Nov. 10 to 14.

