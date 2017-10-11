Something weird between the ‘folds’

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica:

I want to ask you about my private part because I have no one to ask because I’m shy. I’m a female college student and I never had sexy time with anyone. Pero, whenever I wash, I always find white stuff in between my “folds” there.

Minsan, kadiri siya tignan. I want to get rid of it because I feel it gives me a weird, sometimes disgusting smell down there.



What can I do?

Worried Virgin

Hi Worried Virgin,

Thank you for putting your trust in me. I am not a medical doctor, but I will try my best to answer based on what I know.

Our vagina normally secretes either a clear or a white substance which is needed to cleanse itself. This secretion also helps in mainataining the natural environment of our private part. Now, if something changes iny our secretions, kunyari, nagiba ng kulay, amoy, texture, etc., this may be a sign of an infection. There are infections that can be contracted kahit walang sexy time. Some of them can be treated at home, or will go away by themselves, pero may ibang kailangan ng medical attention.

There are different reasons for that weird or sometimes disgusting smell that you’re describing. First is the presence of smegma. Yes! Women can have smegma too! Hindi lang siya para sa lalaki. Ano ang smegma? Smegma is a residue made up of dead skin cells, sweat, oil secretions that may build up in the folds of our womanly part. More often than not, it looks white or cheesy-like.

Smegma has a distinct smell. Some people find it arousing, while others find it unpleasant. If there’s build up and it irks you, smegma can be washed away with water. In short, maghugas ka lang with water and it will go away. Hindi na rin kailangan ng mababangong sabon, as those can be too harsh for our area.

Aside from smegma, dried urine can also give you a weird smell. Especially if they dried up on your hair down there.

After peeing, make sure that you wash or wipe the whole area to minimize this kind of odor.

If the smell is too harsh for you, and it makes you feel that something’s not right. I would really suggest that you go to your trusted OB. If you haven’t been to one, then maybe it’s time for you to go and get yourself checked. Don’t worry too much about what others may think, it’s normal for young adults such as you to go to the doctor and ask about these things. Remember, you’re in charge of your health! #takeitfromthesexymind

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Instagram: _ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

