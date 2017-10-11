Steven Seagal returns to Manila for movies, pageant

HOLLYWOOD action star Steven Seagal is back in Manila this time to hunt for locations for his next movie and support the advocacy of the Miss Earth 2017 beauty pageant.



Seagal, 65, made his public appearance at the welcome party for the international delegates of the Miss Earth beauty contest at the Carousel mansion in Mandaluyong City last Monday night.

Former Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson of Ilocos Sur accompanied Seagal at the party hosted by Lorraine Schuck and Ramon Monzon of the Miss Earth Organization.

“He (Seagal) will scout for locations in the country for his next movie,” said Singson who refused to reveal the places the actor would visit.

Singson also said that he might co-produce the next movie of Seagal, who visited the Philippines in 2016.

Schuck said that the Miss Earth pageant will also invite Seagal to be one of the judges in the finals of the beauty contest at the MOA in Pasay City on Nov. 4.

“He’s a long-time friend of ours because he is a staunch supporter of the environment. He has been campaigning for the protection of Mother Earth since 1990s,” she said.

Seagal urged all the environmental heroines to help preserve Mother Earth.

“I think that if everybody keeps that in heart, this event becomes a magnificent event in the world. Something that we will also be tremendously proud of,” said Seagal in his short welcome remarks.

Eighty candidates of the Miss Earth 2017 beauty contest participated in the welcome dinner, with more girls expected to arrive this week.

Seagal is known for his blockbuster movies “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” “Marked for Death,” “Marked for Justice,” “Undersiege,” “On Deadly Ground,” among others.

