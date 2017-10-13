Baclaran vendors evicted

By: Anna Liza V. Alavaren

Eleven weeks away from Christmas, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) evicted hundreds of illegal vendors obstructing traffic flow at Taft Avenue-Baclaran area in Pasay City.



MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim led a contingent of clearing groups in dismantling structures of vendors who refused to voluntarily remove their stalls on the center and both lanes of Taft Avenue.

“This is a directive of President Duterte, roads must be cleared of illegal vendors,” said Lim during an operation in Baclaran area yesterday morning.

Ahead of the MMDA team’s arrival, some vendors have outsmarted the MMDA by closing and voluntarily dismantling their stalls.

However, Lim ordered the immediate removal of the structures along the stretch of Taft Avenue. Lim said they will turn over cleared portion of Taft Avenue to barangay leaders to make them accountable in addressing problems caused by vendors they permitted in the area.

