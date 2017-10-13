Duterte taps DICT, DoH OICs

President Duterte has appointed officers-in-charge for the Departments of Information and Communications Technology and Health, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Duterte named Undersecretary Herminigildo Valle as DoH OIC and Undersecretary Eliseo Rio Jr. as DICT OIC.



Two separate memoranda signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by authority of the President said Valle and Rio were appointed so as not to hamper the delivery of public services.

“Upon the instruction of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, and to ensure the continuous and effective deliver of public service, please be informed that you are hereby designated as Officer-in-Charge,” the memos addressed to Valle and Rio said.

Valle and Rio assumed the posts after DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima resigned last September due to corruption in the agency and the Commission on Appointments rejected the appointment of DoH Secretary Paulyn Ubial.

However, Duterte said he asked Salalima to step down due to conflict of interest. Ubial is the fifth member of Duterte’s Cabinet to be rejected by the CA, following Secretary Perfecto Yasay (Foreign Affairs), Gina Lopez (Environment and Natural Resources), Judy Taguiwalo (Social Welfare and Development), and Rafael Mariano (Agrarian Reform).

Meanwhile, the new bank created by Duterte for Filipinos abroad will commence operations by early next year.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the Overseas Filipino Bank will provide financial services to all Filipinos working and living abroad, recognizing their almost $28 billion in remittance that helped the local economy last year.

“We will have an OF Bank effective January 2018,” Bello said during a Palace press briefing.

“The OF Bank will become a reality because of the sincere desire of our President to service the OFWs,” he added.

