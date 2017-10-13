Inday Sara berates ‘plastic’ senators

By YAS D. OCAMPO

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio took to Facebook recently to denounce several opposition Senators she deemed “plastic,” having sought favor from his father, President Duterte, in past elections.



Among those she slammed in her post Thursday morning was Senator Francis Pangilinan.

The Mayor said Pangilinan once approached his father to endorse his presidential bid.

She said, “Several years ago nagkita tayo dito sa Davao, sa isang golf club, pinuntuhan mo si PRD. Gusto mo tumakbo Presidente, ansabe mo?‘ With Sharon’s indorsement and your (PRD) indorsement I’m sure I can make it.’”

“Dati pa-indorse ka sa kanya ngayon may pa hunger games salute effect ka,” she added, referring to the salute of Tindig Pilipinas, a union of individuals protesting extrajudicial killings.

She also took a swipe at Senator Risa Hontiveros, saying “Habang tinutulungan ko si PRD at ang nanay ko mangampanya, na sa byaheng du30 ako, ilang beses mo ako inabala, kinulit at tinawagan para humingi ka ng tulong sa boto mo sa Davao City.”

She added, “I can remember your bored face listening to me in our law office just so you can get support (from) Davao.”

As for Senator Antonio Trillanes, she said, “Years ago, nag-request ka makipag kita sa akin dito sa Davao, nasa Damosa ka, ano sabi ko sa emissary mo? No. You know why? I never liked your circus sa Manila Peninsula. Pero meron ako picture na nakipagkita ka kay PRD kasi humingi ka ng tulong niya sa VP campaign mo.”

Mayor Duterte maintained, “Lahat ito hindi chismis kasi personal knowledge ko at may corroborative witnesses ako.”

She added, “Matanong ko lang, nu’ng mga panahon na humingi kayo ng tulong, may isyu ba kayo sa governance ni PRD?

Wala.Ngayon na nanalo na siya? Meron. Hunger Games, Pilipinas: Plastic na, oportunista pa.”

