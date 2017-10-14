Legal history of marijuana

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Erik Espina

THE Cebupedia columnist Atty. Paul Clarence Oaminal former Undersecretary and Dangerous Drugs Board Vice Chair during the time of PGMA, e-mailed the following which I am sharing in this space. “History of the passage of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 1972 (Marijuana as an illegal drug) is the law that repealed the provisions covered under Title V of the Revised Penal Code, entitled Opium and Other Prohibited Drugs.



For decades the drug choice in the country was opium, brought by the Chinese. Years after WWII, another drug brought by American Veterans from Korea and Vietnam came to our shores, planted and cultivated in our soil, marijuana.

Ignored by authorities as an innocent vice, crimes were committed by users. It caught national attention by the rape of actress Maggie de la Riva on June 26, 1976 by 4 young men belonging to the rich clans of the country (Jaime Jose, Basilio Pineda, Edgardo Aquino & Rogelio Canial). They were high on drugs, there was no shabu then, but it was marijuana.

The 7th Congress enacted RA 6425 on March 30, 1972, authored by Cebu Senator (and Governor) Rene Espina as an answer to the tragedy. Espina as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health also had the Lower House adopt & pass his Bill. Not so long ago, December 4 1997, a grade four student was raped by her own father high on marijuana. It happened in Pardo Cebu City.

Thousands were raped, murdered, robbed and became victims because of marijuana. Now drug syndicates are using deception that marijuana is a medicine. They have duped some members in Congress as tool in the grand plan of copying the United States, the biggest loser in the war against drugs in the world, that it has to go to Mexico and Columbia to combat this menace.

We cannot even address the problem of nubain abuse when we reclassified it as a dangerous drug in 2011. How much more marijuana? If Congress will pass marijuana legislation, expect more will be victims of rape, murder and robbery because the offender was high on marijuana. Let us pray for the nation.”

Related

comments