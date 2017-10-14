Rody dares his critics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has dared the “yellow” forces, communists, and other groups seeking his ouster to merge into a single group since they share the same ideology.

The President made the proposal after admitting he could not focus on various critics since he must address the lingering threats of terrorism and illegal drugs in the country.



“Gusto ko lang malaman ninyo na ‘wag na muna ako diyan sa mga criticisms sa mga Trillanes thing, itong mga yellow, itong mga Reds,” he said during the launching of the renovated press briefing room in Malacañang last Thursday.

“I would be happy really if they would start to merge into one command. Itong mga komunista at itong Liberal at ito ‘yung iba na gustong paalisin ako. Mag-isa-isa na lang kayo, isang grupo,” he added.

“I think you share the same ideological whatever para hindi na masyadong mag-kalat ang ano – we can focus on all of you,” he said.

The President issued the statement several days after claiming the Liberal Party and the communist rebels were in alliance to remove him from power.

Related

comments