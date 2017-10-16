Le Tour in February

The Le Tour de Filipinas returns with its ninth edition in February next year with the island province of Catanduanes hosting the first two stages – a first in the International Cycling Union (UCI) Asia Tour race.



The Category 2.2 event is scheduled Feb. 18 to 21, 2018, with 15 squads, mostly foreign-based Continental Teams, again seeing action.

Stages One (Feb. 18) and Two (Feb. 19) will be raced in two out-and-back courses in Catanduanes’s capital of Virac – the first on a hilly 158.97-kilometer route in the provinces eastern side marked with three King of the Mountain points and the second a winding 134.95-km distance on the western side.

The next two stages will again traverse Albay and Sorsogon. Stage Three on Feb. 20 will cover 166.85 kms from Legaspi City to Sorsogon City passing through Bulusan.

