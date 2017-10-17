OT work must mean extra pay for mall staff

By: Samuel Medenilla

Workers of malls, which will be operating at later hours of the day for the forthcoming Christmas season, should get additional pay, according to a labor group.



Citing Art. 86 of the Labor Code, Federation of Free Workers (FFW) vice president Julius Cainglet said malls, which will adjust their operation hours to 11 am to 11 pm, should pay their employees night shift differentials.

He explained workers, who would be affected by the scheme, will be entitled to compensation of 10% of their regular wage for each hour of work performed between 10 pm and 6 pm.

“If work is performed beyond 10 pm and over eight hours, an employee should get 137.5% of her or his hourly rate per hour of work performed after 10 pm and beyond eight hours,” Cainglet said in a text message.

He said the computation should include the hours spent by mall employees in doing inventory and other closing activities.

FFW issued the reminder after the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently urged mall operators in the National Capital Region (NCR) to adjust their opening time to 11 am during weekdays and 10 am in the weekends and holidays until the end of Christmas holiday.

MMDA said the measure aims to minimize the traffic congestion brought about by Christmas shopping in NCR.

