Senators push Marawi rebuild

By: Hannah L. Torregoza and Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Senators are looking forward to the formal end of the conflict and rebuilding of Marawi City following the death of terrorist leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute.

Sen. JV Ejercito called their deaths “a victory of peace over violent extremism.”



“I commend the men and women of the Armed Forces for defending the Republic. Now, let us start rebuilding a better Marawi,” Ejercito said.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said that their deaths have come with a heavy price. Thus, he said, the urgent rehabilitation of Marawi should be a government priority.

Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV commended the military for neutralizing Hapilon and Maute.

“This decisive victory is a fitting honor to our soldiers, both fallen and living, who bravely fought in this campaign,” he said.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri also praised all those involved in the military-police operations in Marawi for a mission accomplished.

