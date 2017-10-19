Ion Perez hopes to finish school after pageant stint

ION Perez, the country’s representative to the Mister Universe Tourism 2018 contest, has admitted that he got out of focused with school but he wanted to finish his studies this time.



“Hindi ko po natapos ang 1st year kaya po ako huminto wala pa sa focus ko ang pag-aaral puro barkada pa ako at kalokohan,” said Perez, who went to the Tarlac State University. But this time, he said, he will soon focus on his studies.

Perez, 26, is a rising fashion model when he competed in the annual Misters of Filipinas 2017 contest. Prior to that, he has been chosen as one of the 69 hottest Cosmo bachelors for this year’s edition of the glossy Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Unfortunately, organizers of the annual male extravaganza have stopped the show for two years now. So fans won’t be able to watch the country’s male models walk the ramp.

Perez has also appeared on several print ads. He also said that he wouldn’t mind pursuing a showbiz career following his stint with the prestigious male contest.

“Kung may opportunity po why not? Sino po ba ako para tumanggi sa ganong opportunity?” he said.

Perez said that given the chance, he would love to portray the role of a slave. “Gusto kong gumanap na isang alipin.”

He also gave his unsolicited advice to young men who want to become a model or join a national contest like Misters of Filipinas.

“Dapat may tiwala sa sarili at lakas ng loob. Kailangan din natin ng discipline, determination at work hard,” he said.

With girls swooning over his good looks and charm, Perez revealed us the qualities he wants for a girl.

“Simple lang. Hindi masyadong maputi, mabait, sweet, caring, faithful at understanding,” he said.

Perez has an inspiring life story that led him to the pageant.

“My victory is for my family who really supported me in this journey,” he said.

Perez paid tribute to his late father – a former passenger jeep driver – and his mother who sells sweets just to raise his 14 brothers and sisters.

“I am the 12th among the children. I always remember what my father had taught me – stay humble and be respectful,” he said.

“When my father passed away, my elder brothers and sisters helped my mother sell sweets. Despite the odds, we were also taught to be God-fearing. That’s why I really want to give this honor to my parents,” added Perez.

