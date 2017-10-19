Transcend Wins Good Design Award 2017

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Transcend Information, Inc. (Transcend®), a leading manufacturer of storage and multimedia products, today announced that its M.2 SSD Enclosure kit CM42 has won the “Good Design Award 2017” for top-quality, groundbreaking design. The Good Design Award is one of the world’s most prestigious design competitions. Over 4,495 entries were submitted from all over the world this year.



In its comments, the Good Design Award jury offered the following praise:

“Transcend’s CM42 M.2 SSD enclosure kit offers users a smart reuse solution for their M.2 SATA SSDs that are no longer used in PCs. The removed M.2 SSD can turn into a portable drive with Transcend’s M.2 SSD enclosure kit in a quick and easy way. In addition to its sleek design, the M.2 SSD enclosure kit also features latest high speed interface which enhance its performance.”

CM42 M.2 SSD Enclosure Kit

Transcend’s CM42 M.2 SSD enclosure is designed specifically for M.2 SATA SSDs. Users can transform an M.2 SATA SSD into a portable USB 3.1 Gen 1 external drive to extend the useful life of their drives. Transcend’s M.2 SSD enclosure features a lightweight aluminum construction, making it both portable and durable. To accommodate devices with different USB ports, the M.2 SSD enclosure is engineered to convert to a USB Type-C port, allowing it to be used across platforms with either USB Type-A or Type-C ports. The M.2 SSD enclosure also features the USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface with UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol), which enables faster transfers.

With years of technical experience and expertise, Transcend has received many prestigious design awards, including Germany’s iF and Red Dot awards, and Taiwan’s Excellence award. Over the past three years, Transcend’s JetDrive Lite expansion cards, DrivePro 520, and DrivePro 50 dashcams were honored with a Good Design Award.

About the Good Design Award

The Good Design Selection System (or G Mark System), precursor to the Good Design Award, was created in 1957 by the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. Submissions come from a wide range of fields, and roughly 1,200 designs are recognized every year. Over the past 60 years, around 44,000 designs have been granted an award. Recipients of a Good Design Award may display the G Mark symbol, emblematic of good design for over half a century.

Related

comments