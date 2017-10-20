3 timbog dahil sa extortion

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jaimie Rose A. Aberia and Tyrone Patrick Valera

Dalawang traffic enforcers at isang barangay tanod were arrested for allegedly extorting money sa isang taxi driver sa Benavidez St., Tondo, Manila noong Miyerkules.



Police identified the suspects as Adrianne Halili and Salvador Ignacio of the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau and barangay tanod Leonardo Adrales na nagpapanggap umanong MTPB traffic enforcer.

Nakatanggap ng reklamo ang mga otoridad laban sa mga nangongotong umanong traffic enforcers sa lugar. A police anti-scalawag team was dispatched at nahuli ang mga suspects sa aktong nangongotong ng pera sa biktima.

The victim told police that the suspects flagged him down for a traffic violation. They demanded P500 to settle the violation but Loquinario haggled until they ended up with P50.

Halili said motorists are voluntarily giving them money and collecting a total of P400 a day.

Mark Orieta of the MTPB Internal Affairs Office said they have been monitoring the suspects because they have received reports of extortion against them.

Related

comments