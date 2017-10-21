Aid line to Du30

By: Erik Espina

NOT yet into the year of the Duterte incumbency, I recall hosting several get-togethers of former classmates, schoolmates etc. who are officials working in the Palace. The purpose of the camaraderie was for career officials to renew ties and break bread with the new kids on the block, so to speak. It was an interesting albeit warm opportunity to exchange outside the oracles and weight of public office regarding certain questions on policies, inter-office relations, old and best practices in light atmosphere.



The objective being, to help and support the new government succeed. My own modest contribution in the innousance of disquisition was the manner in which, for example the issue of President Duterte’s off-the-cuff comment on media assassination, and a foreign hostage quipped with, “Mauna pa kayo sa Mayor,” was handled. I did offer a take-out to what should have been a better angle and approach to the hanging comment. To which, a second gauntlet for my appointment was teasingly put on the table. I smiled it off. I proposed the necessity for settling on a single official face and voice as regular spokesman during press briefings.

Many spouts may just create unwanted opportunities for slip-ups despite reading from the same script. PTV also became staple, to which I kept mum obviating another job offering and ribbing, since the group knew of my decades with Channel 4, plus 13 and 9. An old hand spoke of the Presidential Action Center (PCA) as highly centralized during the time of Secretary Oscar Orbos and how it was swamped by a tidal wave of public requests and complaints. This was caveat to the newbies regarding the launched 8888 aid line. Finally when the group broke out, I approached the career official with a formula to the PCA dilemma. A light switched on his face with “Oh yes, yes!” It was an “aha” moment.

I pressed him to keep it among us both first. In another small step to bring the people closer to Malacañang, this space will bridge you via 8888Du30@gmail.com for your pending requests, bureaucratic humps, complaints which presidential notice requires. We will feature some abbreviated e-mails to reach official action.

